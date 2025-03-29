Sri Lanka's Suspended Police Chief Tennakoon Arrest Saga: A Deep Dive

In a dramatic turn of events, Sri Lankan police have apprehended Deshabandu Tennakoon, the suspended police chief, amid allegations of his involvement in a serious shooting incident. The arrest was carried out after Tennakoon eluded authorities for over two weeks, finally surrendering on March 19.

The case, centering on a shooting in the southern resort of Weligama resulting in a policeman's death, has stirred significant controversy. The incident occurred during a failed undercover operation linked to Tennakoon's intensive drug crackdown campaign. The magistrate's court in Matara had ordered his arrest on these charges.

As investigations continue, questions about Tennakoon's installation as police chief arise, especially after being previously found guilty of custodial torture. The recent arrests of a police constable and a businessman, for allegedly aiding Tennakoon's escape, add another layer to this unfolding legal drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)