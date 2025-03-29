Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Suspended Police Chief Tennakoon Arrest Saga: A Deep Dive

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon was arrested following his involvement in a shooting incident and subsequent legal battles. His evasion led to the arrest of a police constable and a businessman accused of aiding his escape. The case highlights ongoing controversies surrounding Tennakoon's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:12 IST
Sri Lanka's Suspended Police Chief Tennakoon Arrest Saga: A Deep Dive
Tennakoon
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a dramatic turn of events, Sri Lankan police have apprehended Deshabandu Tennakoon, the suspended police chief, amid allegations of his involvement in a serious shooting incident. The arrest was carried out after Tennakoon eluded authorities for over two weeks, finally surrendering on March 19.

The case, centering on a shooting in the southern resort of Weligama resulting in a policeman's death, has stirred significant controversy. The incident occurred during a failed undercover operation linked to Tennakoon's intensive drug crackdown campaign. The magistrate's court in Matara had ordered his arrest on these charges.

As investigations continue, questions about Tennakoon's installation as police chief arise, especially after being previously found guilty of custodial torture. The recent arrests of a police constable and a businessman, for allegedly aiding Tennakoon's escape, add another layer to this unfolding legal drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025