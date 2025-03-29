Left Menu

High-Tech Surveillance Reinforces Security at Navayuga Tunnel

A state-of-the-art surveillance system was launched at the Navayuga Tunnel in South Kashmir to bolster security on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The system enhances the ability to detect contraband and illegal weapons in vehicles. Police, army, and CRPF officials praised the technology's efficacy.

Updated: 29-03-2025 20:18 IST
  • India

Police in South Kashmir have implemented an advanced surveillance system at the Navayuga Tunnel in Kulgam district, aiming to detect concealed contraband, illegal weapons, and other illicit materials within vehicles.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance security measures along the vital Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, according to a spokesperson from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Key technologies include wall radar and thermal screening systems.

Senior police officers, alongside army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, attended the launch event and expressed their satisfaction with the system's capabilities in strengthening the region's security framework.

