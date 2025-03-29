Manipur's Urgent Search: Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Missing 20-Year-Old
The Manipur government is offering a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the safe return of 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, missing since March 16. Authorities are conducting joint operations to find him amid ethnic violence. The public is urged to provide any helpful information.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur government announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for credible information that leads to the safe return of 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, missing since March. Officials reported this development on Saturday amid escalating tension in the region.
A collaborative search effort involving Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and other security outfits is underway in suspected areas of Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Noney districts. Advanced technical analysis and intelligence gathering techniques are being employed in an attempt to locate Mukesh, whose last known mobile signals were traced to a Kuki-dominated area.
Luwangthem Mukesh was last seen near Chinikhon in Bishnupur, creating an urgent appeal from his mother for safe recovery. The situation is fragile, as over 250 people have died in ethnic violence. Following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, the region is under President's rule since February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Relocation of Assam Rifles HQ: A New Era for Mizoram
Centre committed to developing Mizoram, relocating Assam Rifles camp to outside Aizawl testament to it: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Assam Rifles Veterans Day Celebrates Legacy and Service
U.S. Lowers Reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani: Implications and Reactions
Assam Rifles Cracks Down on Illicit Operations in Mizoram and Assam