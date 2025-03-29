Justice Nirmal Yadav Acquitted in 2008 Cash-at-Judge's Door Case
Former judge Nirmal Yadav was acquitted by a special CBI court in the notorious 2008 cash-at-judge's door case. The court's verdict ends a 17-year saga where Yadav, a high court judge, was implicated in an alleged bribery scheme concerning a property deal. Her family expressed immense relief and faith in the judiciary.
The long-standing legal saga of Justice Nirmal Yadav, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, reached its conclusion with her acquittal in the 2008 cash-at-judge's door case. A special CBI court delivered the verdict on Saturday, clearing the former judge and four others of bribery allegations.
The case, which had cast a shadow over Yadav's illustrious career, arose when a package containing Rs 15 lakh was mistakenly delivered to the residence of fellow judge Nirmaljit Kaur. It was alleged that the cash was intended as a bribe for Justice Yadav to influence a property transaction.
Justice Yadav and her family maintained her innocence throughout, expressing profound trust in the legal system. Defense lawyer Vishal Garg Narwana confirmed the court's decision to acquit Yadav and remaining accused, noting the death of one accused during the extended trial process.
