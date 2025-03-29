Left Menu

Drone Strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Tragic Exchange

A drone strike by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has resulted in casualties including 'high-value' militants and civilians. The operation targeted terrorist hideouts based on credible intelligence, but the presence of women and children at the edge of the target zone led to unintended civilian deaths.

  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces conducted a drone strike in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, aiming at militant hideouts. The operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of several 'high-value' terrorists and regrettably, civilian casualties. The provincial government confirmed the incident in a press note, highlighting potential women and children among the victims.

The operation, targeting the remote area of Katlang in the Mardan district, was based on credible intelligence that militants were using the location as a transit point. However, the presence of non-combatants near the strike zone resulted in unfortunate civilian losses, according to the official statement.

The government expressed its deep regrets over the incident, acknowledging the complexities of targeting operations in difficult terrains. Efforts to provide medical aid to the injured and to offer compensation to the affected families are underway, with investigations set to determine the circumstances that led to civilian presence in the area.

