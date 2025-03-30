Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Anuj Kanaujia Killed in Jamshedpur Encounter

Anuj Kanaujia, a shooter from the Mukhtar gang, was killed in a police encounter in Jamshedpur. He was a wanted criminal with a Rs 2.5 lakh bounty on his head. The UP STF and Jharkhand Police collaborated in the operation. DSP DK Shahi was injured in the exchange.

Anuj Kanaujia, a notorious criminal affiliated with the Mukhtar gang, met his end during an intense police encounter in Jamshedpur. The joint operation, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Jharkhand Police, resulted in Kanaujia's death after a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Kanaujia, who had a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on him, was a wanted criminal with 23 cases registered against him across various districts including Mau, Ghazipur, and Azamgarh. He had been a significant target for law enforcement due to his extensive criminal activities.

The operation, however, did not come without cost. Deputy Superintendent of Police STF, DK Shahi, sustained a firearm injury during the confrontation, underlining the dangers faced by officers in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

