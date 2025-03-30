Left Menu

New Twist in Gaza Ceasefire: Negotiations and Counter-Proposals Unfold

The Hamas militant group has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, creating a new twist in the negotiations. Meanwhile, Israel made a counter-proposal involving the United States. The complex situation remains fluid, with ongoing demands and deep-seated tensions between the two parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-03-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 03:32 IST
In a significant turn of events, the Hamas militant group announced Saturday the acceptance of a fresh ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar. However, Israel countered with its proposal, crafted in close coordination with the United States, illuminating the complexity of the ongoing negotiations.

The ceasefire discussions come after the sudden resumption of hostilities by Israel, prompting Egypt to initiate a proposal aimed at restoring peace. An early outline of the proposal involved a hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel, although it remains unclear if adjustments were made before Khalil al-Hayyah, Hamas leader in Gaza, acknowledged receipt.

The backdrop of escalating conflict continues to unsettle the region, with Israel intensifying its military operations in Gaza and pursuing the return of hostages held by Hamas. Meanwhile, public rallies in Israel highlight the fraught human cost of war, as families call for peace negotiations over continued violence.

