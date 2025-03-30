Japan: Cornerstone of Indo-Pacific Peace and Security

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized on Sunday the crucial role Japan plays in countering Chinese aggression and maintaining a credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially across the Taiwan Strait. He highlighted the shared warrior ethos between the U.S. and Japanese forces.

Hegseth referred to Japan as a 'cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,' aligning with the Pentagon's assertion that President Donald Trump's administration would maintain close cooperation with this key ally. Japan hosts approximately 50,000 U.S. military personnel and significant military assets, curbing Chinese military power.

His praise for Japan sharply contrasts with his earlier criticism of European allies in February. Hegseth, on his first official visit to Asia, also paid tribute at Iwo Jima, marking the historic World War Two battle site where U.S. and Japanese forces once faced off.

