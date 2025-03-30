Left Menu

Japan: Cornerstone of Indo-Pacific Peace and Security

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized Japan's critical role in countering Chinese aggression and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region. He affirmed the strong military alliance between the U.S. and Japan and praised Japan's indispensable support amidst growing tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 07:31 IST
Japan: Cornerstone of Indo-Pacific Peace and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized on Sunday the crucial role Japan plays in countering Chinese aggression and maintaining a credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially across the Taiwan Strait. He highlighted the shared warrior ethos between the U.S. and Japanese forces.

Hegseth referred to Japan as a 'cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,' aligning with the Pentagon's assertion that President Donald Trump's administration would maintain close cooperation with this key ally. Japan hosts approximately 50,000 U.S. military personnel and significant military assets, curbing Chinese military power.

His praise for Japan sharply contrasts with his earlier criticism of European allies in February. Hegseth, on his first official visit to Asia, also paid tribute at Iwo Jima, marking the historic World War Two battle site where U.S. and Japanese forces once faced off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025