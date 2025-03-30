Left Menu

Illegal Cough Syrup Haul in Thane

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have confiscated 238 bottles of banned codeine syrup valued at Rs 53,550 from a motorcyclist. The suspect, a 22-year-old cab driver, was caught with the syrup at Sibli Nagar in Shil Daighar. He faces charges under the NDPS and Drugs and Cosmetics Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:10 IST
In a significant drug bust in Thane's Sibli Nagar area, police have confiscated 238 bottles of a prohibited codeine-infused cough syrup. This illicit cargo, valued at Rs 53,550, was being transported by a 22-year-old man on a motorbike, officials reported on Sunday.

The arrest was made Friday afternoon when a police team intercepted the suspect at Shil Daighar locality. During a routine check, authorities discovered the contraband packed in two boxes, according to an official from the Shil-Daighar police station.

The accused, identified as a cab driver, also had his two-wheeler, Rs 1,800 in cash, and a mobile phone confiscated. Legal action has been initiated against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the police confirmed.

