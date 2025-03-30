Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensify as Aid Pours into Quake-Hit Myanmar

Following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, international support is increasing, with neighbours sending relief materials and rescue personnel. The quake, which killed 1,600 and injured 3,400, has severely damaged infrastructure, complicating humanitarian efforts. Amid the crisis, Myanmar's ongoing civil war poses additional challenges to the recovery process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International aid is ramping up in Myanmar as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with the aftermath of a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The disaster has claimed the lives of at least 1,600 people and left 3,400 injured, severely straining the country's critical infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

Efforts are further complicated by the ongoing civil war that erupted after the 2021 military coup. The opposition National Unity Government has vowed to halt military offensives for two weeks to aid in rescue operations, but significant obstacles remain. Many affected residents report a lack of government assistance, and some areas are without electricity and drinking water.

Despite challenges, international support is arriving. India has sent military aircraft and is establishing a field hospital, while China, Thailand, and Singapore have dispatched rescue teams. However, the delivery of humanitarian aid is hindered by damaged roads and bridges, exacerbating the dire situation for those trapped under debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

