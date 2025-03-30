Ukrainian Defenses Thwart Massive Drone Attack

In a significant overnight assault, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 65 out of 111 drones launched by Russia, according to Kyiv's air force. This aggressive drone offensive marked a critical test for Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

While electronic jamming neutralized another 35 drones, they were labeled as 'locationally lost.' This typically indicates a technical disruption that prevented these drones from completing their intended missions.

Despite these defensive efforts, damage was reported in several regions such as Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Donetsk, highlighting the ongoing vulnerabilities and challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in their confrontation with Russia.

