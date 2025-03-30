Civil War and Earthquake: Myanmar's Dual Catastrophes

Emergency response teams are stepping into action in Myanmar following a powerful earthquake that has claimed over 1,600 lives. However, efforts are hampered by damaged roads, falling bridges, and a country gripped by civil conflict. The quake struck with a magnitude of 7.7 near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.

In addition to the large-scale infrastructural damage within Myanmar, the quake was felt as far as neighboring Thailand, where it caused further fatalities. The Myanmar earthquake has strained local resources, prompting swift international aid, spearheaded by countries such as India and China, to deliver medical and relief supplies.

The earthquake relief efforts face additional challenges due to Myanmar's ongoing civil war, which has displaced over 3 million people. Despite ongoing military conflicts, a partial ceasefire has been announced by Myanmar's opposition to focus on disaster relief, aiming to reach those most affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)