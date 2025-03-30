Arrests Made in Uttar Pradesh Chemical Attack Case

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries from a chemical attack, the police confirmed on Sunday. The victim was found near the Rapti riverbank and has been transferred to a Lucknow hospital where her condition is critical.

The incident reportedly involved two men, identified as Ajay and Akash, who allegedly perpetrated the attack by throwing a chemical on the woman, causing serious burns on her face and hands. They subsequently abandoned her at the Gaura Chauraha area, according to law enforcement officials.

Police Superintendent Vikas Kumar indicated that the police received intel about the incident on Saturday. Officers quickly responded, admitting the victim to a community health center in Nandan Nagar. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was referred to a district hospital and later to a higher medical facility in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the police launched a manhunt that resulted in the capture of the accused after an encounter, during which both sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)