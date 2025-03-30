Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Alleged Suicide Case in Sarya Gulab Rai

A young woman's alleged suicide in Sarya Gulab Rai raises suspicions, leading to the arrest of two men for abetment. Despite police findings suggesting suicide, her family claims murder and demands a CBI probe. The woman reportedly watched a suicide tutorial online before taking the drastic step.

Updated: 30-03-2025 12:52 IST
Controversy Surrounds Alleged Suicide Case in Sarya Gulab Rai
Pooja
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Sarya Gulab Rai village, two individuals have been arrested following the discovery of a 20-year-old woman named Pooja, who was found hanging with her hands tied. Police have charged them with abetment to suicide, yet the family vehemently disputes the findings.

The police investigation suggests that Pooja committed suicide after her boyfriend blocked her number, with further evidence indicating she consulted an online video before taking her life. However, family members are skeptical, insisting on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, believing Pooja was murdered.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh stated that the conclusion was drawn based on post-mortem and electronic evidence, although ongoing investigations are not ruling out other scenarios. The lack of public confidence in the police narrative continues to fuel demands for an independent inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

