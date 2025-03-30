Left Menu

States Strengthen Their Grip on Gun Conversion Devices Amid Rising Concerns

State laws are increasingly banning devices that convert pistols into machine guns, aligning with federal regulations. Known as Glock switches, these devices offer rapid-fire capabilities. A bipartisan effort across states aims to curb their usage, met with opposition from gun-rights groups advocating for Second Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:37 IST
States Strengthen Their Grip on Gun Conversion Devices Amid Rising Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable bipartisan effort, states across the US have approved laws to ban Glock switches, devices that can transform pistols into fully automatic weapons. These measures mirror federal prohibitions and respond to the increasing discovery of such dangerous devices by law enforcement.

The laws represent a bold move as various states, including Alabama and New Mexico, classify possession of Glock switches as a felony. This comes after significant concern from lawmakers and tragic events linked to these devices.

While advocacy groups push for stricter manufacturing regulations, gun-rights organizations argue these state laws duplicate existing federal authority, claiming enforcement should not infringe Second Amendment rights. The debate underscores ongoing national discourse on balancing safety and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025