States Strengthen Their Grip on Gun Conversion Devices Amid Rising Concerns

In a notable bipartisan effort, states across the US have approved laws to ban Glock switches, devices that can transform pistols into fully automatic weapons. These measures mirror federal prohibitions and respond to the increasing discovery of such dangerous devices by law enforcement.

The laws represent a bold move as various states, including Alabama and New Mexico, classify possession of Glock switches as a felony. This comes after significant concern from lawmakers and tragic events linked to these devices.

While advocacy groups push for stricter manufacturing regulations, gun-rights organizations argue these state laws duplicate existing federal authority, claiming enforcement should not infringe Second Amendment rights. The debate underscores ongoing national discourse on balancing safety and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)