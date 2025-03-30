Left Menu

Kerala's Crusade Against Drug Abuse: A Collective Mission

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for collective action to combat drug abuse in the state. A high-level meeting convened included discussions on administrative and social interventions to curb the crisis. The meeting was attended by experts from various sectors contributing ideas to tackle drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the critical need to eradicate drug abuse in the state, has called for collective action involving both governmental initiatives and public participation. In a high-level meeting, he highlighted the significant rise in drug use, particularly among children, posing a grave societal threat.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of implementing both administrative actions and social interventions to combat this issue. He invited representatives from diverse sectors to introduce new strategies and recommendations. Vijayan also advocated for teacher training to address psychological issues in students effectively.

Addressing the global challenge of drug trafficking, Vijayan revealed alarming statistics indicating a surge in worldwide drug use over the past decade. He declared that Kerala will initiate a major anti-drug campaign, engaging all societal sectors to eliminate the narcotics menace comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

