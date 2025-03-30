Kerala's Crusade Against Drug Abuse: A Collective Mission

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the critical need to eradicate drug abuse in the state, has called for collective action involving both governmental initiatives and public participation. In a high-level meeting, he highlighted the significant rise in drug use, particularly among children, posing a grave societal threat.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of implementing both administrative actions and social interventions to combat this issue. He invited representatives from diverse sectors to introduce new strategies and recommendations. Vijayan also advocated for teacher training to address psychological issues in students effectively.

Addressing the global challenge of drug trafficking, Vijayan revealed alarming statistics indicating a surge in worldwide drug use over the past decade. He declared that Kerala will initiate a major anti-drug campaign, engaging all societal sectors to eliminate the narcotics menace comprehensively.

