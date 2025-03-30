Turkey Supports Transitional Government in Syria

Turkey has endorsed the establishment of a transitional government in Syria, viewing it as indicative of an inclusive leadership approach by the new Syrian rulers, according to the Foreign Ministry's announcement on Sunday.

The Ministry has urged the global community to amplify efforts in supporting Syria, particularly by lifting sanctions to facilitate rebuilding. Turkey, which holds significant influence in post-Assad Syria, reinforces its commitment to backing a comprehensive and inclusive transition in the country.

The call from Turkey's Foreign Ministry highlights the need for international cooperation in Syria's recovery, underscoring Turkey's role and continued support during the transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)