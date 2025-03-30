Left Menu

Turkey Supports Transitional Government in Syria

Turkey has expressed support for the formation of a transitional government in Syria, emphasizing the importance of an inclusive leadership. The Turkish Foreign Ministry calls for increased international efforts to aid Syria, including lifting sanctions, while pledging ongoing support for the nation's transition.

30-03-2025
Turkey has endorsed the establishment of a transitional government in Syria, viewing it as indicative of an inclusive leadership approach by the new Syrian rulers, according to the Foreign Ministry's announcement on Sunday.

The Ministry has urged the global community to amplify efforts in supporting Syria, particularly by lifting sanctions to facilitate rebuilding. Turkey, which holds significant influence in post-Assad Syria, reinforces its commitment to backing a comprehensive and inclusive transition in the country.

The call from Turkey's Foreign Ministry highlights the need for international cooperation in Syria's recovery, underscoring Turkey's role and continued support during the transition period.

