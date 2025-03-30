Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions

Two people were killed and 35 wounded in a Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv city. President Zelenskiy calls for global response as tensions mount following this attack. Mayor Terekhov confirms damage to residential areas and a military hospital. Western allies are urged for stronger support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:56 IST
Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing escalation in the ongoing conflict, a Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv city has left two people dead and 35 others injured, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a decisive response from international partners to counter the relentless attacks.

The strike inflicted damage on a military hospital and several other structures, leaving the city on edge. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that five children were among the injured, with the attack also affecting a dormitory housing war refugees.

This latest incident underscores the urgency for Ukraine to secure more robust backing from its Western allies. Meanwhile, ongoing diplomatic efforts up the ante to pressure Russia into ceasing its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

