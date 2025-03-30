Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions

In a harrowing escalation in the ongoing conflict, a Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv city has left two people dead and 35 others injured, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a decisive response from international partners to counter the relentless attacks.

The strike inflicted damage on a military hospital and several other structures, leaving the city on edge. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that five children were among the injured, with the attack also affecting a dormitory housing war refugees.

This latest incident underscores the urgency for Ukraine to secure more robust backing from its Western allies. Meanwhile, ongoing diplomatic efforts up the ante to pressure Russia into ceasing its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)