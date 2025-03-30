Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide Unfolds in Sri Sathya Sai District

A family of four in Sri Sathya Sai district was found dead, with police suspecting financial distress and internal family issues as the causes. The family, including gold shop owner Krishna Chari, consumed cyanide. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional reasons behind the tragedy.

Updated: 30-03-2025 15:32 IST
A somber scene unfolded in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday as police discovered a family of four dead in their home. The victims, identified as Krishna Chari, his wife Sarala, and their two sons, allegedly succumbed to cyanide poisoning after facing financial strain and family discord.

Authorities revealed the deceased had access to cyanide due to their goldsmith trade. Chari, reportedly envious of his financially successful siblings, was heavily in debt. The family's tragic fate was uncovered by Chari's father, who first found their bodies.

Police are currently investigating further, trying to ascertain if monetary issues were the sole catalyst or if other factors were involved. They have recovered Chari's damaged mobile phone, hoping to extract data that might offer more clues in this heart-wrenching case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

