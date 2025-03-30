Balochistan's Night Travel Ban Amid Growing Terror Threat

The government of Pakistan's Balochistan province has imposed a nighttime travel ban on several national highways due to a deteriorating security situation marked by recent terrorist attacks.

Multiple assaults targeting vehicles have been reported, during which gunmen stopped traffic, checked passenger identities, and particularly focused on ethnic Punjabis. District officials in Kachhi, Zhob, Gwadar, Nushki, and Musakhail districts issued a notice on Friday to restrict highway travel from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Including routes such as Quetta-Taftan and the Coastal Highway, the ban seeks to curb violence exacerbated by alleged ethnic tensions, with Baloch rebels accusing the federal government of mineral exploitation. Tensions have escalated, with a recent train hijacking by the Balochistan Liberation Army leaving 26 dead.

