Balochistan's Night Travel Ban Amid Growing Terror Threat

Amid escalating violence, Pakistan's Balochistan government bans night travel on major highways. This move comes after multiple attacks by Baloch extremists targeting ethnic Punjabis and recent threats to vehicles. Key routes, including Quetta-Taftan Road and Coastal Highway, are affected. The ban follows a deadly train hijacking by the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The government of Pakistan's Balochistan province has imposed a nighttime travel ban on several national highways due to a deteriorating security situation marked by recent terrorist attacks.

Multiple assaults targeting vehicles have been reported, during which gunmen stopped traffic, checked passenger identities, and particularly focused on ethnic Punjabis. District officials in Kachhi, Zhob, Gwadar, Nushki, and Musakhail districts issued a notice on Friday to restrict highway travel from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Including routes such as Quetta-Taftan and the Coastal Highway, the ban seeks to curb violence exacerbated by alleged ethnic tensions, with Baloch rebels accusing the federal government of mineral exploitation. Tensions have escalated, with a recent train hijacking by the Balochistan Liberation Army leaving 26 dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

