AIMRA Takes Legal Route Against Croma's Misleading Ads
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) appeals to the Central Consumer Protection Authority to investigate Croma's alleged misleading advertisements. These ads reportedly offer deceptive discounts with hidden conditions, affecting consumer rights and pressuring small retailers in Maharashtra. AIMRA seeks prompt action against these practices by Tata Group's firm.
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to probe alleged misleading advertisements by Tata Group's firm Croma. AIMRA claims that these ads misrepresent product prices, creating undue pressure on small retailers.
This initiative follows what AIMRA describes as 'severely misleading' advertisements in a Marathi daily on March 27, 2025, by Croma. The association accuses Croma of advertising substantial discounts that mislead consumers through hidden conditions and terms indicated by asterisks.
AIMRA asserts that such practices not only deceive consumers but also hurt small businesses financially, as buyers demand equal discounts from standalone shops. AIMRA demands action from CCPA to rectify the discrepancies and establish guidelines to prevent similar future occurrences by large retailers.
