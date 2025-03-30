Left Menu

AIMRA Takes Legal Route Against Croma's Misleading Ads

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) appeals to the Central Consumer Protection Authority to investigate Croma's alleged misleading advertisements. These ads reportedly offer deceptive discounts with hidden conditions, affecting consumer rights and pressuring small retailers in Maharashtra. AIMRA seeks prompt action against these practices by Tata Group's firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:53 IST
AIMRA Takes Legal Route Against Croma's Misleading Ads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to probe alleged misleading advertisements by Tata Group's firm Croma. AIMRA claims that these ads misrepresent product prices, creating undue pressure on small retailers.

This initiative follows what AIMRA describes as 'severely misleading' advertisements in a Marathi daily on March 27, 2025, by Croma. The association accuses Croma of advertising substantial discounts that mislead consumers through hidden conditions and terms indicated by asterisks.

AIMRA asserts that such practices not only deceive consumers but also hurt small businesses financially, as buyers demand equal discounts from standalone shops. AIMRA demands action from CCPA to rectify the discrepancies and establish guidelines to prevent similar future occurrences by large retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025