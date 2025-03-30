Left Menu

Kolkata Police Bust Improvised Firearms Racket

Kolkata Police's Special Task Force detained two people in Anandapur after discovering 10 improvised firearms. Following a tip-off, officers apprehended a man from Hooghly and a woman from Burdwan with additional firearms. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the suspects will appear in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals in the Anandapur vicinity, confiscating 10 improvised firearms during the operation, according to a police officer.

The STF acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a man from Hooghly district and a woman from Burdwan. Both were found carrying the firearms in a bag.

Further investigation revealed another single-shooter firearm on the woman. A legal case has been filed and the suspects are set to appear in court on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

