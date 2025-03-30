Kolkata Police Bust Improvised Firearms Racket
Kolkata Police's Special Task Force detained two people in Anandapur after discovering 10 improvised firearms. Following a tip-off, officers apprehended a man from Hooghly and a woman from Burdwan with additional firearms. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the suspects will appear in court.
Kolkata's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals in the Anandapur vicinity, confiscating 10 improvised firearms during the operation, according to a police officer.
The STF acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a man from Hooghly district and a woman from Burdwan. Both were found carrying the firearms in a bag.
Further investigation revealed another single-shooter firearm on the woman. A legal case has been filed and the suspects are set to appear in court on Monday.
