Kolkata Police Bust Improvised Firearms Racket

Kolkata's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals in the Anandapur vicinity, confiscating 10 improvised firearms during the operation, according to a police officer.

The STF acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a man from Hooghly district and a woman from Burdwan. Both were found carrying the firearms in a bag.

Further investigation revealed another single-shooter firearm on the woman. A legal case has been filed and the suspects are set to appear in court on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)