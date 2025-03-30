Tragic Fire at Pune Tea Stall Claims New Employee's Life

A tragic incident struck Dhankwadi, Pune, on Sunday when a fire broke out at a local tea stall, resulting in the death of a newly-hired worker. Officials reported this was the individual's first day at work when the disaster occurred.

The fire erupted around 4:15 pm, suspected to originate from a leak in a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder. Fire brigade personnel were prompted into action as the worker, engaged in heating milk, became trapped inside the shop as flames engulfed the area.

Despite being rescued and rushed to the hospital by the valiant fire brigade team, the worker eventually succumbed to severe burns. Cooling operations have ensued, and officials confirmed that the fire has been successfully extinguished.

