Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Pune Tea Stall Claims New Employee's Life

A fire at a Pune tea stall resulted in the death of a new employee on his first day. The fire, likely caused by an LPG cylinder leak, trapped and severely burned the worker who succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:49 IST
Tragic Fire at Pune Tea Stall Claims New Employee's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident struck Dhankwadi, Pune, on Sunday when a fire broke out at a local tea stall, resulting in the death of a newly-hired worker. Officials reported this was the individual's first day at work when the disaster occurred.

The fire erupted around 4:15 pm, suspected to originate from a leak in a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder. Fire brigade personnel were prompted into action as the worker, engaged in heating milk, became trapped inside the shop as flames engulfed the area.

Despite being rescued and rushed to the hospital by the valiant fire brigade team, the worker eventually succumbed to severe burns. Cooling operations have ensued, and officials confirmed that the fire has been successfully extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025