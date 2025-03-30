Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Crime Rate Drops: A Success Story

Over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has seen an 85% reduction in heinous crimes, attributed to the Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy and enhanced surveillance measures. The state has targeted mafia and gangsters, confiscating over Rs 142 billion in illegal assets.

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh has seen a dramatic decrease in crime rates over the last eight years, with the state government reporting an 85% drop in serious offenses.

Official police data reveals that incidents of robbery have fallen by 84.41% compared to 2016, while loot cases have declined by 77.43%. Similar trends have been noted in other crimes such as kidnapping and rape.

This progress is largely attributed to the Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, bolstered by advanced surveillance technologies like CCTV cameras. Additionally, large-scale operations have targeted organized crime, leading to the seizure of illegal assets and arrests of key figures in criminal networks.

