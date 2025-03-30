Ceasefire Amid Chaos: Myanmar's Quake and Conflict

Myanmar, already facing internal conflict since a 2021 military coup, suffered further devastation from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake this past Friday. The resistance, led by the self-styled National Unity Government, announced a two-week ceasefire in quake-hit areas, urging cooperation with international aid organizations.

The military government, known for restricting aid, has not yet responded to the resistance's proposal. While the ceasefire is primarily symbolic due to the resistance's defensive tactics, it underscores the urgent need for direct aid to affected regions. This move aims to leverage moral authority and pressure for broader aid access.

Historically, Myanmar's military has resisted foreign aid efforts, with past examples like Cyclone Nargis in 2008 highlighting their reluctance. The hopes are that collaborative relief efforts, as seen in post-tsunami Aceh, could pave the way for peace and stability in Myanmar's quake-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)