Lamborghini Mishap: Luxury Car Collides with Pedestrians in Sector 94
A Lamborghini struck two labourers on a footpath in sector 94. The accident, involving Chhattisgarh natives, caused leg fractures but no fatalities. The driver, Deepak from Ajmer, has been detained. A video surfaced capturing the aftermath as locals responded. Investigations continue.
In a dramatic incident on Sunday, a Lamborghini collided with two pedestrians on a footpath next to an under-construction site in Sector 94, authorities reported.
The victims, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Although they sustained leg fractures, doctors confirmed they are not in critical condition. A video circulated online depicting the driver's response following the accident, sparking local reactions.
Bhupendra Singh, Sector 126 Police Station's In-charge, revealed that the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, is under arrest. The vehicle, registered in Puducherry, has been seized as investigations proceed to determine the cause of the incident.
