Lamborghini Mishap: Luxury Car Collides with Pedestrians in Sector 94

A Lamborghini struck two labourers on a footpath in sector 94. The accident, involving Chhattisgarh natives, caused leg fractures but no fatalities. The driver, Deepak from Ajmer, has been detained. A video surfaced capturing the aftermath as locals responded. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic incident on Sunday, a Lamborghini collided with two pedestrians on a footpath next to an under-construction site in Sector 94, authorities reported.

The victims, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Although they sustained leg fractures, doctors confirmed they are not in critical condition. A video circulated online depicting the driver's response following the accident, sparking local reactions.

Bhupendra Singh, Sector 126 Police Station's In-charge, revealed that the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, is under arrest. The vehicle, registered in Puducherry, has been seized as investigations proceed to determine the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

