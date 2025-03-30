Lamborghini Mishap: Luxury Car Collides with Pedestrians in Sector 94

In a dramatic incident on Sunday, a Lamborghini collided with two pedestrians on a footpath next to an under-construction site in Sector 94, authorities reported.

The victims, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Although they sustained leg fractures, doctors confirmed they are not in critical condition. A video circulated online depicting the driver's response following the accident, sparking local reactions.

Bhupendra Singh, Sector 126 Police Station's In-charge, revealed that the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, is under arrest. The vehicle, registered in Puducherry, has been seized as investigations proceed to determine the cause of the incident.

