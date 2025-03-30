Cyber Fraud Bust: Odisha Police Sets New Benchmark

A significant breakthrough in cybersecurity enforcement was achieved as the Odisha Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate, responsible for deceiving a businessman from a substantial sum of Rs 1.4 crore.

The arrested individuals included four from Karnataka and three from Tamil Nadu. They operated by masquerading as investment analysts, luring the victim with promises of high returns in IPOs, shares, and OTC trading schemes.

The operation, spanning late 2024 to early 2025, required meticulous analysis of transaction records and digital footprints. Investigators seized mobile phones, SIM cards, and banking documents, recovering Rs 4 lakh and freezing Rs 15 lakh. This case sets a precedent for combating sophisticated cybercrime.

