Cyber Fraud Bust: Odisha Police Sets New Benchmark

The Odisha Police Crime Branch dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate, arresting seven members involved in embezzling Rs 1.4 crore from a victim under the guise of lucrative investment opportunities. The operation spanned across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with significant investigative and recovery efforts showcasing efficient law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:29 IST
A significant breakthrough in cybersecurity enforcement was achieved as the Odisha Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate, responsible for deceiving a businessman from a substantial sum of Rs 1.4 crore.

The arrested individuals included four from Karnataka and three from Tamil Nadu. They operated by masquerading as investment analysts, luring the victim with promises of high returns in IPOs, shares, and OTC trading schemes.

The operation, spanning late 2024 to early 2025, required meticulous analysis of transaction records and digital footprints. Investigators seized mobile phones, SIM cards, and banking documents, recovering Rs 4 lakh and freezing Rs 15 lakh. This case sets a precedent for combating sophisticated cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

