NIA Cracks Down on Dunki Route: Key Accused Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key suspect involved in illegal immigration operations via the notorious 'dunki' route, widely recognized for smuggling individuals into the U.S. under such routes without proper documentation.

Gagandeep Singh, known by the alias Goldie, was apprehended in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The victim, deported from the U.S. earlier this month, had embarked on this illegal journey from Punjab's Tarn Taran district in December 2024. This perilous path cost him approximately Rs 45 lakh, according to his later filed complaint.

The NIA's investigation exposed Goldie's unlicensed operations and intricate network, which funneled individuals through countries like Spain, Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. The victim reported severe exploitation during the journey by Goldie's associates, including robbery and assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)