NIA Cracks Down on Dunki Route: Key Accused Arrested

The National Investigation Agency arrested Gagandeep Singh, alias Goldie, for illegal immigration activities via the 'dunki' route. This comes after a victim, deported back to India, filed a complaint. Investigations revealed Goldie's involvement in sending the victim through an illegal, dangerous pathway across multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key suspect involved in illegal immigration operations via the notorious 'dunki' route, widely recognized for smuggling individuals into the U.S. under such routes without proper documentation.

Gagandeep Singh, known by the alias Goldie, was apprehended in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The victim, deported from the U.S. earlier this month, had embarked on this illegal journey from Punjab's Tarn Taran district in December 2024. This perilous path cost him approximately Rs 45 lakh, according to his later filed complaint.

The NIA's investigation exposed Goldie's unlicensed operations and intricate network, which funneled individuals through countries like Spain, Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. The victim reported severe exploitation during the journey by Goldie's associates, including robbery and assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

