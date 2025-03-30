Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Drugs: Chief Minister Announces New 'Think Tank'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has formed a 'think tank' to address the growing issue of narcotics and youth violence. A web portal will allow confidential information sharing about drug activities. A recent meeting discussed strategies involving various sectors to combat drug abuse and promote public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:08 IST
Kerala's Battle Against Drugs: Chief Minister Announces New 'Think Tank'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle the increasing menace of drug abuse, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of a 'think tank' dedicated to monitoring narcotic use and violent behavior among the youth. The decision was unveiled during a high-level meeting focusing on drug abuse prevention strategies across the state.

Vijayan revealed plans to launch a web portal that will enable the public to report drug-related activities confidentially. The identities of informants will remain undisclosed, ensuring privacy protection. The initiative aims to foster public participation in eradicating drug abuse, described by Vijayan as crucial for success.

The meeting, comprising experts and representatives from various sectors, proposed the creation of Teacher-Student Vigilance Committees and the introduction of Student Guidance Support Programs in educational institutions. Emphasizing the need for collective action, Vijayan highlighted the urgent need to address rising drug use and violence among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025