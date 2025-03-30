Kerala's Battle Against Drugs: Chief Minister Announces New 'Think Tank'

In a significant move to tackle the increasing menace of drug abuse, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of a 'think tank' dedicated to monitoring narcotic use and violent behavior among the youth. The decision was unveiled during a high-level meeting focusing on drug abuse prevention strategies across the state.

Vijayan revealed plans to launch a web portal that will enable the public to report drug-related activities confidentially. The identities of informants will remain undisclosed, ensuring privacy protection. The initiative aims to foster public participation in eradicating drug abuse, described by Vijayan as crucial for success.

The meeting, comprising experts and representatives from various sectors, proposed the creation of Teacher-Student Vigilance Committees and the introduction of Student Guidance Support Programs in educational institutions. Emphasizing the need for collective action, Vijayan highlighted the urgent need to address rising drug use and violence among the youth.

