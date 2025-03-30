Myanmar Junta's Airstrikes Amid Earthquake Chaos: A Critic's Outcry
An armed resistance group in Myanmar criticizes the military junta for conducting airstrikes on civilian areas amid relief efforts following a deadly earthquake. Accusations highlight neglect of disaster response and continued conflict. The opposition calls for a temporary halt to offensive actions for humanitarian efforts.
Myanmar's armed resistance groups have voiced strong criticism against the military junta, accusing it of persisting with airstrikes on civilian territories despite the nation grappling with a catastrophic earthquake.
The Karen National Union condemned the military for prioritizing attacks over relief efforts, amid immense civilian suffering caused by the earthquake.
As the junta remains silent on the matter, opposition forces halt offensives to allow humanitarian work, while experts argue for the cessation of military airstrikes to aid disaster-hit regions effectively.
