Myanmar Junta's Airstrikes Amid Earthquake Chaos: A Critic's Outcry

Myanmar's armed resistance groups have voiced strong criticism against the military junta, accusing it of persisting with airstrikes on civilian territories despite the nation grappling with a catastrophic earthquake.

The Karen National Union condemned the military for prioritizing attacks over relief efforts, amid immense civilian suffering caused by the earthquake.

As the junta remains silent on the matter, opposition forces halt offensives to allow humanitarian work, while experts argue for the cessation of military airstrikes to aid disaster-hit regions effectively.

