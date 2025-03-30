Left Menu

French Minister Condemns U.S. Interference on Company Policies

A French minister accused US diplomats of interference in French businesses through a letter enforcing U.S. President Trump's DEI rollback. The letter urged French firms to comply with U.S. anti-discrimination laws or explain non-compliance. France is closely monitoring affected companies' responses.

  • France

A French minister has criticized the United States for allegedly meddling in French business operations. This accusation follows a letter from a U.S. diplomat suggesting that President Donald Trump's rollback on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives could extend internationally.

The letter, reportedly sent to several major French firms, was signed by a member of the U.S. State Department stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Paris. It emphasized that Trump's executive order terminating DEI programs within the federal government also applies to all U.S. Government suppliers and service providers, irrespective of nationality or location. Companies were asked to sign a compliance form or explain their refusal.

France's minister for equality, Aurore Bergé, described the letter as an 'attempt to impose a diktat on our businesses' and stated that many French companies are resistant to this demand. She reassured that the French government is monitoring the situation, emphasizing the commitment to uphold social progress within the nation's business sector.

