Left Menu

Firestorm at GOP Headquarters: Vandalism Linked to Tesla Attacks

Federal authorities are probing a fire at the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque. Incendiary materials were found at the scene, following recent vandalism attacks against Tesla, owned by Elon Musk. The blaze damaged the entrance, but no injuries occurred. FBI and local agents are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 31-03-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 04:01 IST
Firestorm at GOP Headquarters: Vandalism Linked to Tesla Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal authorities are investigating an early morning fire that struck the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque on Sunday. The fire comes amid a series of vandalism incidents targeting Elon Musk-owned Tesla properties.

Agents discovered unspecified incendiary materials at the scene, according to Cody Monday, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Details on the materials remain undisclosed as investigations unfold.

The fire was quickly controlled by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, but not before causing significant damage to the building's entrance. While the premise was unoccupied, extensive smoke damage affected the office. The fire follows vandalism using Molotov cocktails at Tesla venues, leading U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to label it a 'wave of domestic terrorism.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025