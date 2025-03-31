Firestorm at GOP Headquarters: Vandalism Linked to Tesla Attacks
Federal authorities are probing a fire at the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque. Incendiary materials were found at the scene, following recent vandalism attacks against Tesla, owned by Elon Musk. The blaze damaged the entrance, but no injuries occurred. FBI and local agents are investigating.
Federal authorities are investigating an early morning fire that struck the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque on Sunday. The fire comes amid a series of vandalism incidents targeting Elon Musk-owned Tesla properties.
Agents discovered unspecified incendiary materials at the scene, according to Cody Monday, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Details on the materials remain undisclosed as investigations unfold.
The fire was quickly controlled by Albuquerque Fire Rescue, but not before causing significant damage to the building's entrance. While the premise was unoccupied, extensive smoke damage affected the office. The fire follows vandalism using Molotov cocktails at Tesla venues, leading U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to label it a 'wave of domestic terrorism.'
