NIA Arrests Key Figure in Illegal 'Dunki' Route Trafficking Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key accused linked to an illegal immigration scheme, infamously known as the 'dunki' route, used to smuggle individuals into the United States without documentation.

The term 'dunki', reminiscent of 'donkey', describes perilous routes exploited by human traffickers catering to those seeking unauthorized entry into countries like the US. The arrested suspect, Gagandeep Singh, also known as Goldie, hails from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar and was charged after a victim from Punjab's Tarn Taran district paid him Rs 45 lakh for such illegal passage.

The NIA's investigation revealed that Goldie lacked any legal authorization to facilitate immigration. The 'dunki' route, involving transit through Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico, included severe exploitation of victims. Over 636 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since January 2025, highlighting the scale of the issue.

