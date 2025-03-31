Left Menu

Major Drug Trafficking and Poppy Cultivation Bust in Manipur

Ten individuals, including six drug traffickers and four poppy cultivators, have been arrested in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Police seized brown sugar and a vehicle during the operation. The arrests stem from separate cases involving illegal activities that threaten the region's safety and legal integrity.

Updated: 31-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:00 IST
Major Drug Trafficking and Poppy Cultivation Bust in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, authorities arrested ten individuals linked to drug trafficking and illegal poppy cultivation.

The official report indicates that six people were detained for drug trafficking, with brown sugar found concealed in soap cases and a vehicle confiscated during the operation.

Meanwhile, four others were apprehended for poppy cultivation in Songjang village, further highlighting ongoing efforts to confront illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

