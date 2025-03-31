Major Drug Trafficking and Poppy Cultivation Bust in Manipur

In a significant crackdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, authorities arrested ten individuals linked to drug trafficking and illegal poppy cultivation.

The official report indicates that six people were detained for drug trafficking, with brown sugar found concealed in soap cases and a vehicle confiscated during the operation.

Meanwhile, four others were apprehended for poppy cultivation in Songjang village, further highlighting ongoing efforts to confront illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)