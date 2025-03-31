Major Drug Trafficking and Poppy Cultivation Bust in Manipur
Ten individuals, including six drug traffickers and four poppy cultivators, have been arrested in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Police seized brown sugar and a vehicle during the operation. The arrests stem from separate cases involving illegal activities that threaten the region's safety and legal integrity.
In a significant crackdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, authorities arrested ten individuals linked to drug trafficking and illegal poppy cultivation.
The official report indicates that six people were detained for drug trafficking, with brown sugar found concealed in soap cases and a vehicle confiscated during the operation.
Meanwhile, four others were apprehended for poppy cultivation in Songjang village, further highlighting ongoing efforts to confront illegal activities in the region.
