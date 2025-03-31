Terrorist Hunt Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir's Forests

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a fervent search operation continues as security forces intensify efforts to locate three suspected terrorists. The individuals are believed to have escaped a recent encounter that claimed the lives of two terrorists and four policemen.

Authorities have integrated aerial surveillance, sniffer dogs, and collaboration with the army, police, NSG, CRPF, and BSF to scour the forest regions of Rui, Juthana, Ghati, and Sanyal in pursuit of these fugitives. With the entire border belt on alert, nearby areas have also been targeted for sanitization amid increasing concerns over terrorist movements.

Investigations have led to the questioning of six individuals, tied to aiding the terrorists by providing necessities at the site. Security personnel are diligently tracking down potential networks of the Jaish-e-Mohammad organization as the search operation extends along the International Border.

