Massive Eid Procession Causes Traffic Jam in Rajasthan

A significant traffic jam occurred on the Malpura-Kekri road in Tonk, Rajasthan, due to thousands gathering for an Eid procession. The highway was closed for about an hour, but authorities cleared the blockage without any reports of communal tension.
A major traffic jam ensued on the Malpura-Kekri road in Rajasthan's Tonk district as thousands of people gathered for a procession following Eid prayers on Monday.
The highway faced a closure for approximately an hour, engulfed by crowds chanting religious slogans as part of the community's traditions.
Tonk Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan, assured that although the gathering post-Eid namaz led to the obstruction, officials efficiently cleared the highway, ruling out any communal unrest.
