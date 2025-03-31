Left Menu

Massive Eid Procession Causes Traffic Jam in Rajasthan

A significant traffic jam occurred on the Malpura-Kekri road in Tonk, Rajasthan, due to thousands gathering for an Eid procession. The highway was closed for about an hour, but authorities cleared the blockage without any reports of communal tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:18 IST
Massive Eid Procession Causes Traffic Jam in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major traffic jam ensued on the Malpura-Kekri road in Rajasthan's Tonk district as thousands of people gathered for a procession following Eid prayers on Monday.

The highway faced a closure for approximately an hour, engulfed by crowds chanting religious slogans as part of the community's traditions.

Tonk Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan, assured that although the gathering post-Eid namaz led to the obstruction, officials efficiently cleared the highway, ruling out any communal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025