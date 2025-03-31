Massive Eid Procession Causes Traffic Jam in Rajasthan

A major traffic jam ensued on the Malpura-Kekri road in Rajasthan's Tonk district as thousands of people gathered for a procession following Eid prayers on Monday.

The highway faced a closure for approximately an hour, engulfed by crowds chanting religious slogans as part of the community's traditions.

Tonk Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan, assured that although the gathering post-Eid namaz led to the obstruction, officials efficiently cleared the highway, ruling out any communal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)