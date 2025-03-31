Notorious Maoist Renuka Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency, Gummadiveli Renuka, a senior Naxalite operative, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday.

Renuka, carrying a hefty bounty of Rs 45 lakh split between Chhattisgarh and Telangana, was engaged with security personnel along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. The confrontation lasted approximately two hours, resulting in her death and the recovery of weapons and materials from the site.

Renuka was a prominent figure in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and oversaw the press team of the Central Regional Bureau. Her demise marks the elimination of 135 Naxalites in the area this year, as security forces, backed by the central government, intensify efforts to eradicate Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)