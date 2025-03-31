Tensions Mount as Iran Faces U.S. Bombing Threat

In a move that has escalated tensions, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a strong retaliation against the U.S. if President Trump's threat to bomb is pursued without a new nuclear deal.

President Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday, giving Iran a two-month window to respond to his offer for talks, sent through a letter in March. In retaliation, Iran issued a resolute warning to the Swiss embassy to caution Washington, state media reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned Trump's threats as a breach of international peace, stating that violence inclines towards more violence. While indirect negotiations continue as per Khamenei's injunction, the situation remains tense, following years of unrest attributed to Western interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)