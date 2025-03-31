Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Iran Faces U.S. Bombing Threat

Iran's Supreme Leader warns the U.S. of a strong retaliation if it follows through with Trump's threat to bomb Iran unless a new nuclear deal is reached. The tense exchange highlights the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran over nuclear ambitions and past agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:32 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a move that has escalated tensions, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a strong retaliation against the U.S. if President Trump's threat to bomb is pursued without a new nuclear deal.

President Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday, giving Iran a two-month window to respond to his offer for talks, sent through a letter in March. In retaliation, Iran issued a resolute warning to the Swiss embassy to caution Washington, state media reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned Trump's threats as a breach of international peace, stating that violence inclines towards more violence. While indirect negotiations continue as per Khamenei's injunction, the situation remains tense, following years of unrest attributed to Western interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

