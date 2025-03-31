Left Menu

Trump's Hardline Deportation: Venezuelan and MS-13 Allegations

The Trump administration deported 17 alleged Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members, claiming involvement in violent crimes. The deportation raised debates over legal authority, with the ACLU challenging the use of an 18th-century law for swift removals, citing constitutional due process concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration intensified its crackdown on immigration, deporting 17 people identified as alleged Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members. The group was reportedly involved in violent criminal activities, including murder and rape, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This recent deportation has sparked legal debates, as the U.S. government invoked a historical 1798 law, historically used only in wartime, to facilitate expedited removals. This move aligns with President Trump's firm stance on immigration, as seen through recent campaigns.

The American Civil Liberties Union has challenged this action, arguing that these deportations circumvent the due process rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the use of the 1798 law, with ongoing legal challenges addressing the potential overreach.

