Congress Calls Out BJP-Led Government Over Beed Jail Gang War

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, raising concerns over an alleged gang war inside a Beed jail. The party criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for holding the Home department and called for his immediate assignment of this role to a full-time home minister.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal pointed to a recent scuffle between jail inmates, including an incident with Walmik Karad of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, as evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation under the current administration. He claimed that even areas as secure as jails are no longer safe.

The Congress further alleged that criminal elements involved in various illicit activities, such as sand mining and gambling, are thriving under government patronage. Meanwhile, MLA Suresh Dhas suggested that the altercation between Karad and a rival gang sprung from a dispute over phone call privileges, although a top prison official refuted these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)