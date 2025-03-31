Left Menu

Congress Calls Out BJP-Led Government Over Beed Jail Gang War

The Congress has targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government, criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the alleged gang war in Beed jail. They demand the appointment of a full-time home minister to tackle the worsening law and order situation, claiming criminal activities are rampant both on streets and inside jails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:34 IST
Congress Calls Out BJP-Led Government Over Beed Jail Gang War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, raising concerns over an alleged gang war inside a Beed jail. The party criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for holding the Home department and called for his immediate assignment of this role to a full-time home minister.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal pointed to a recent scuffle between jail inmates, including an incident with Walmik Karad of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, as evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation under the current administration. He claimed that even areas as secure as jails are no longer safe.

The Congress further alleged that criminal elements involved in various illicit activities, such as sand mining and gambling, are thriving under government patronage. Meanwhile, MLA Suresh Dhas suggested that the altercation between Karad and a rival gang sprung from a dispute over phone call privileges, although a top prison official refuted these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025