UAE Court Issues Death Penalty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case

The United Arab Emirates sentenced three individuals to death for the murder of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen, with a fourth person receiving a life sentence. Kogan was active with Chabad, a Jewish organization. The incident underscores the legal gravity of such crimes in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Arab Emirates sentenced three people to death on Monday for the murder of Zvi Kogan, a dual citizen of Israel and Moldova, according to a report by state news agency WAM.

Kogan was killed in November, and a fourth defendant linked to the case received a life sentence. He represented Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization active globally.

The sentencing highlights the serious treatment of violent crimes in the Gulf state and reflects broader regional and international implications involving the Jewish community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

