UAE Court Issues Death Penalty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case

The United Arab Emirates sentenced three people to death on Monday for the murder of Zvi Kogan, a dual citizen of Israel and Moldova, according to a report by state news agency WAM.

Kogan was killed in November, and a fourth defendant linked to the case received a life sentence. He represented Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization active globally.

The sentencing highlights the serious treatment of violent crimes in the Gulf state and reflects broader regional and international implications involving the Jewish community.

(With inputs from agencies.)