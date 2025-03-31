Dramatic Arrests: 13 Naxalites Captured in Chhattisgarh
Thirteen Naxalites were apprehended by law enforcement in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The arrests were made by the cooperation between the CRPF, its CoBRA unit, and local police. The suspects were linked to a 2022 IED blast and two civilian murders, with explosive materials seized from them.
In a significant operation, law enforcement authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully apprehended 13 Naxalites from two locations, a police official announced on Monday.
The joint operation, involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its specialized unit CoBRA, and local police, led to the capture of seven militants near Tekmetla village under the Usoor police station's jurisdiction, and six more within Basaguda's police boundaries.
The suspects were involved in a November 2022 incident, where an improvised explosive device injured a CRPF jawan, and the October murder of two civilians. Authorities confiscated a tiffin bomb and other explosive materials during the operation, further emphasizing the success of this coordinated effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
