Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests: 13 Naxalites Captured in Chhattisgarh

Thirteen Naxalites were apprehended by law enforcement in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The arrests were made by the cooperation between the CRPF, its CoBRA unit, and local police. The suspects were linked to a 2022 IED blast and two civilian murders, with explosive materials seized from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:05 IST
Dramatic Arrests: 13 Naxalites Captured in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, law enforcement authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully apprehended 13 Naxalites from two locations, a police official announced on Monday.

The joint operation, involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its specialized unit CoBRA, and local police, led to the capture of seven militants near Tekmetla village under the Usoor police station's jurisdiction, and six more within Basaguda's police boundaries.

The suspects were involved in a November 2022 incident, where an improvised explosive device injured a CRPF jawan, and the October murder of two civilians. Authorities confiscated a tiffin bomb and other explosive materials during the operation, further emphasizing the success of this coordinated effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025