Dramatic Arrests: 13 Naxalites Captured in Chhattisgarh

In a significant operation, law enforcement authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully apprehended 13 Naxalites from two locations, a police official announced on Monday.

The joint operation, involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its specialized unit CoBRA, and local police, led to the capture of seven militants near Tekmetla village under the Usoor police station's jurisdiction, and six more within Basaguda's police boundaries.

The suspects were involved in a November 2022 incident, where an improvised explosive device injured a CRPF jawan, and the October murder of two civilians. Authorities confiscated a tiffin bomb and other explosive materials during the operation, further emphasizing the success of this coordinated effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)