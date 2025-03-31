Left Menu

Pedaling for Protection: CISF's Cyclothon Highlights Coastal Security

The CISF completed a 6,553 km cyclothon along India's coasts, emphasizing coastal security and environmental conservation. The 125-member team, starting their journey on March 7, reached over 2.5 crore people, raising awareness about security threats and ecological importance. The event underlined the necessity for vigilance against threats.

Pedaling for Protection: CISF's Cyclothon Highlights Coastal Security
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has successfully concluded a cyclothon spanning 6,553 kilometers along India's east and west coasts, promoting coastal security and ecological awareness. The massive effort involved 125 cyclists and reached approximately 2.5 crore people, emphasizing the critical importance of protecting the nation's maritime borders.

Initiated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 7, the cyclothon traversed 11 states and Union territories over a period of 25 days. The event aimed to raise awareness among coastal communities regarding security threats, such as smuggling of drugs and weapons, while highlighting the need for environmental conservation in these sensitive areas.

Themed 'Surakshit Tat, Samriddh Bharat' (secure coasts, prosperous India), the initiative also reinforced partnerships with other security agencies and local communities, including fishermen. Given India's vast coastline dotted with key establishments, the effort underscores the pressing need for vigilant coastal security to protect economic and energy interests.

