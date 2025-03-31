Supreme Court Weighs Tax Exemption in Religious Rights Case

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared sympathetic Monday toward the Catholic Charities Bureau's bid for a religious exemption from Wisconsin's unemployment insurance tax. The Catholic Charities Bureau, the Catholic diocese's social ministry arm in Superior, seeks to challenge a lower court's decision rejecting their exemption request.

Central to the case is whether the tax exemption denial infringes on the First Amendment's religious freedom protections and the separation of church and state. The court, with its conservative majority, has previously supported expansive religious rights. During proceedings, justices questioned Wisconsin's approach of seemingly favoring certain religions over others.

Established in 1917, Catholic Charities Bureau provides various services as part of its religious mission. State officials argue the group's primarily secular activities disqualify them from a religious exemption. The Supreme Court's ruling, expected by June, could set a significant precedent for religious entities and government regulations.

