Family Conspiracy Leads to High-Profile Murder in Uttar Pradesh

Saurabh Kumar, with the aid of his parents, allegedly murdered Indian Air Force civil engineer S N Mishra to raise bail for his incarcerated brother. The crime occurred at Mishra's residence in a secure cantonment area. An illegal firearm was recovered, and all conspirators were arrested.

Saurabh Kumar, along with his parents, has been apprehended for allegedly masterminding the murder of Indian Air Force civil engineer S N Mishra in a high-security zone of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities revealed that the motive was to gather bail money for Saurabh's elder brother, currently jailed for murder.

Mishra, aged 51, was shot dead in his official residence within the Air Force Station at Puramufti on March 29. According to the police, the assassination was part of a premeditated plan concocted by Saurabh, his father Shivkumar Pasi, and mother Sunita Devi, to carry out a robbery aimed at collecting funds.

Saurabh was captured near Bharetha Morh, with an illegal pistol and cartridges found in his possession. His parents, accused of being involved in the conspiracy, were also detained. During interrogation, Saurabh disclosed that his parents were employed as domestic workers at the Air Force premises, granting them access to the site.

