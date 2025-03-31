Trump's Strategic Saudi Arabia Visit: Boosting Diplomatic Ties

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning a strategic visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, marking his first international trip since beginning his second term in January, according to sources.

The visit is set to cover critical topics such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and significant Saudi investments in the U.S. economy. Trump's foreign policy agenda remains focused on strengthening ties with Gulf states, building on the Abraham Accords initiated during his previous term.

The White House is still finalizing details, with Trump aiming for substantial economic commitments from Riyadh, reminiscent of his 2017 visit where he announced investments worth $350 billion. The potential for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords continues to be a priority, despite existing regional tensions.

