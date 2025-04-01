Tragedy in Gaza: Unveiling the Mass Grave of Aid Workers
Fifteen aid workers were found buried in a mass grave in Gaza, allegedly killed by Israeli forces while on a humanitarian mission. The tragedy has sparked demands for justice, marking a significant loss in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The incident is the deadliest attack on Red Cross or Red Crescent workers since 2017.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:39 IST
In a tragic development, 15 aid workers from the Red Crescent, Palestinian Civil Defense, and the United Nations have been discovered in a mass grave in southern Gaza, U.N. officials confirmed.
The bodies, found near destroyed vehicles, were reportedly killed by Israeli forces during a humanitarian mission. The U.N. and Red Cross demand answers and justice.
U.N. and aid leaders decry the incident, which marks the deadliest attack on Red Cross or Red Crescent workers since 2017, further escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict. The global humanitarian community mourns the loss, calling for measures to protect aid workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Endangers Peace Hopes
India Stresses Humanitarian Aid Amid Renewed Israel-Hamas Conflict
United Nations says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip, reports AP.
IDFC FIRST Bank Revolutionizes Mutual Fund Investment with 'Ace Feature' App
IDF's Aggressive Maneuvers: Striking Hamas Strongholds in Southern Gaza