Tragedy in Gaza: Unveiling the Mass Grave of Aid Workers

In a tragic development, 15 aid workers from the Red Crescent, Palestinian Civil Defense, and the United Nations have been discovered in a mass grave in southern Gaza, U.N. officials confirmed.

The bodies, found near destroyed vehicles, were reportedly killed by Israeli forces during a humanitarian mission. The U.N. and Red Cross demand answers and justice.

U.N. and aid leaders decry the incident, which marks the deadliest attack on Red Cross or Red Crescent workers since 2017, further escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict. The global humanitarian community mourns the loss, calling for measures to protect aid workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)