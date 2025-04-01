Scandal in the Ranks: NYC Officers Charged in Shocking Brothel Incident

In a disturbing case of alleged misconduct, two New York City police officers have been suspended after being charged with burglary and forcible touching. Officers Justin McMillan and Justin Colon are accused of robbing and groping a sex worker while responding to a complaint concerning an illegal brothel.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that the officers, who were on probationary status, intentionally disabled their body cameras upon entering the building. The two reportedly coerced a key from a woman on the premises, later returning to find a woman engaged in a sexual act. McMillan allegedly stole money and inappropriately touched the woman, who fled and sought help to contact 911.

The officers, having not reported the incident, now face multiple charges and were released after pleading not guilty. They are set for a court appearance on April 28. The NYPD has emphasized the importance of integrity, stating that any officer failing to uphold their oath will be accountable for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)