Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Tragedy Amidst Ongoing Conflict
A Russian shelling in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia killed one and injured five, according to the regional governor. Despite no specific settlement being named, images show widespread destruction. The region, annexed by Russia in 2022, sees continued conflict, condemned as illegal by Ukraine and Western nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 02:49 IST
In a tragic escalation of ongoing hostilities, Russian forces bombarded a settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in the death of a 66-year-old woman and injuries to five individuals, regional officials reported Monday.
The governor, Ivan Fedorov, shared images on the Telegram app depicting extensive damage to homes and infrastructures, though the exact location was not disclosed.
The Zaporizhzhia region remains a focal point of conflict following its controversial annexation by Russia in 2022, a move broadly condemned as illegal by Ukraine and Western countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
