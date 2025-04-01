Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Tragedy Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a tragic escalation of ongoing hostilities, Russian forces bombarded a settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in the death of a 66-year-old woman and injuries to five individuals, regional officials reported Monday.

The governor, Ivan Fedorov, shared images on the Telegram app depicting extensive damage to homes and infrastructures, though the exact location was not disclosed.

The Zaporizhzhia region remains a focal point of conflict following its controversial annexation by Russia in 2022, a move broadly condemned as illegal by Ukraine and Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)