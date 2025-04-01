U.S. Tightens Visa Restrictions Over Tibetan Access

The United States has introduced additional visa restrictions targeting Chinese officials, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Monday. The move comes amidst ongoing issues related to limited access afforded to foreigners in Tibetan regions.

Rubio emphasized unfair practices by pointing out the disparity between access granted to Chinese officials and journalists in the U.S. versus the restricted entry for their American counterparts in Tibet. He stressed that the U.S. has grown increasingly impatient with this lack of reciprocity, which he deemed unacceptable.

The Secretary of State demanded that China allow unrestricted access for diplomats and called attention to broader human rights issues within Tibetan areas. This development surfaces amid longstanding tensions between the U.S. and China over a range of issues, including trade and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)